As the war in Ukraine rages on, many Erie residents have shown support for the people of Ukraine.

From flying the Ukrainian national flag, to buying blue and yellow ribbons, to donating to local efforts like those organized by Erie For Ukraine, area residents show why Americans are known for their generosity.

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker with a unique connection to Ukraine is Janis Ferguson, Organizer of the fundraiser to help former Erie Otter Alex Karaulchuk who was forced to flee Ukraine with his family.