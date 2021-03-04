Newsmaker- Jim Shumake

We know that spring is right around the corner when we start talking about the annual Maple Taste and Tour weekend.

The tour, which is sponsored by the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association, is made up of five area counties and gives people an opportunity to tour local “Sugar Shacks” and discover first hand how maple syrup is produced.

Jim Shumake, Chairman of this year’s taste and tour event, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss plans for this year.

You can learn more about this year’s event by clicking here.