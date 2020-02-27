Newsmaker- John Groh

Do your friends and colleagues tell you that you’re funny?

Have you ever thought about giving comedy a stab? Perhaps that’s what lead this year’s group of amateur comedians to try their hand at making you laugh at this year’s “Corporate Comedy Challenge”

Joining us tonight to discuss the “Corporate Comedy Challenge” is the organizer of the event, John Groh.

The Corporate Comedy Challenge is on Wednesday, March 4th.

The event will once again be held at Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club at 1402 State Street.

Doors open at 5p.m. (for drinks and dinner) and the show starts at 6:45.

Admission is $20 and all proceeds go to the St. Patrick’s Haven and the Upper Room Shelters.

Tickets can be purchased at the Sisters of St. Joseph Community Living Center fro 8:30a.m. until 7:30p.m.