Just four days until Election Day, and things are red hot in the race of State Senate.

Less than a day following the televised debate on JET 24 and FOX 66 between State Senator Republican Dan Laughlin and Democratic challenger Julie Slomski, the Democratic State Senator from the 43rd District calls for the Erie County Clerk of Elections to recuse himself.

Democratic nominee for the Pennsylvania’s 49th District seat Julie Slomski joined JET 24 Action News in studio.