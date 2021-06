The Erie Playhouse will return to “Live” events in the fall, beginning in September.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve worked to entertain people by providing over half a dozen online performances, increasing their in-school reach and even performing “A Christmas Carol” from the Waldameer parking lot in December.

Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the return of “Live” performances to the playhouse stage this fall.