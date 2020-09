The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses and non-profits to adapt on the fly.

Whether its adapting from a sit down dining experience to a takeout only service, to conducting business meetings via Zoom, the pandemic has changed the landscape of how we run our daily lives.

Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse, joined JET 24 Action News in studio to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they do business.