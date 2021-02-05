Newsmaker- Kathryn Robb

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned after the Department of State failed to properly advertise a proposed constitutional amendment before the general election in November.

That result? The window to file a civil suit by the survivors of sexual assault against their perpetrators will not be on the primary ballot this year, and therefore the the window to file such a lawsuit retroactively is in jeopardy.

Kathryn Robb, Executive Director of USAdvocacy, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the ramifications of this failure and what the state’s options are.