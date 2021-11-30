Newsmaker: Kusa’s Big Surprise

NewsMaker
Posted: / Updated:

Many of the long lasting habits and traits we hold in adulthood get their start when we are children.

That’s why teaching today’s youth at an early age the values of maintaining a healthy self-esteemed and treating others with kindness and respect is so important to their later outlooks as adults.

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker to talk about her new book “Kusa’s Big Surprise” is Author Kathy Iorio Snow, the Creative Director of Wellsville Programs.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News