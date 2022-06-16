Extreme heat poses a serious threat to infants, children, the elderly, as well as pets. Even the healthiest of individuals can succumb to heat exhaustion.

Lisa Songer, Community Engagement Coordinator with EmergyCare, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the Kyle Swain Memorial 6 mile walk-run.

The Kyle Swain Memorial 6 mile walk-run will be held Tuesday, July 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Participants will meet at the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The registration fee is $30 and all proceeds benefit the EmergyCare Camp EMS.

