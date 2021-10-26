Newsmaker: Lead Free Promise Project

Lead-based paint was banned from residential use in 1978.

But with 72% of residential properties in Erie County being built prior to 1980, lead poising is still a very real problem for families in the county.

That’s why the Erie Redevelopment Authority is spearheading the Lead Free Promise Project to help educate parents about the dangers of lead paint and what services are available to keep children safe.

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker to discuss the Lead Free Promise Project is Kelly Neville from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie.