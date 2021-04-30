Newsmaker- LeAnna Nieratko

It could be the biggest decision for Erie’s Whole Foods Co-Op in over 20 years.

Back then, they moved from their east side location to their current West 26th Street location.

If the Erie Downtown Development Corporation has any input, the co-op will join their efforts to bring a full service grocery facility to downtown residents by opening a second location along North Park Row.

LeAnna Nieratko, general manager of the Erie Whole Foods Cooperative, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this possible move.