Newsmaker: Learning more on one important screening you should not be putting off

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the nation’s healthcare system.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many patients were asked to postpone any elective surgeries or routine screenings, due to the high volume of COVID-19 patients.

As the country starts to see it’s first notable decline in the COVID-19 infection rate in more than three months, hospitals are encouraging patients to get those screenings and doctor’s appointments scheduled.

Dr. Pritam Tayshete, of AHN Cancer Institute of Saint Vincent, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about one important screening you should not be putting off.