There has been a growing trend in many areas of the country of people seeking out locally grown food and produce.

Whether it’s to support local producers or have a greater say in what we put in our bodies, the trend has surged during the pandemic.

Lisa Dvorak, co-founder of 814 Fresh Box, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this trend and how you can support local producers while benefiting from chemical-free produce.

People can become a member or learn more information by visiting:

www.nodirtfarms.com/shop

814fresh.com

Facebook.com/814-Fresh-Box