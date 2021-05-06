Newsmaker- Marc Blucas

It was such a hit the first time, they’re bringing it back for an encore showing.

We’re talking about the locally produced film “Unearth” starring Girard native Marc Blucas that premiered April 29th at the Sunset Drive-In and drew an estimated crowd of 400.

Blucas joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the film and what it was like to return to the region to work with local talent.

“Unearth” will show at the Sunset Drive-In. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://unearthmovie.com/ and all pre-sales are guaranteed a parking space.