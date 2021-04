For over a year now, much of Erie’s cultural life has been put on hold, or put online.

Gallery Nights were canceled, the Erie Art Museum is open by appointment only, the Erie Playhouse canceled live performances and PACA has only had one live performance in the last year.

Starting this weekend, PACA will once again open its doors to the public for a live performance.

Mark Tanenbaum, Executive Director of PACA, joined JET 24 Action News for Wednesday evening’s NewsMaker segment.