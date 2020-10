The late, great former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neal is known for the saying that “All politics are local.”

When it comes to laws that have a real impact on people’s lives, many are passed by state legislators. In that light, we go to the 6th Pennsylvania Legislative District in Crawford County where democrat Matt Ferrence is challenging republican incumbent Brad Roae for the seat.

Matt Ferrence joined JET 24 Action News in studio to discuss his campaign.