Newsmaker: Mayor Joe Schember discusses terms as mayor and other issues facing the City of Erie

In just over five weeks Erie voters will head to the polls for the November General Election.

One of the offices that voters will cast their ballots for is Erie mayor.

After easily winning his party’s primary, Democratic Incumbent Joe Schember is all but assured a second term when he received the most Republican write-in ballots as well.

So what does Mayor Schember hope to accomplish as his first term starts to end and a second term will soon start?

Joining us to talk about this and other issues facing the City of Erie is Mayor Joe Schember.

