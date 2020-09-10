Newsmaker- Melissa Lyon

Erie County continues to see a reduction of reported new COVID-19 cases.

That good news is hopefully an indication that area residents are hearing that message that health care officials have been stressing for months and also a result of an active contact tracing program.

But we still don’t have the delayed results from this past Labor Day weekend.

Couple that with the recent decision by Governor Wolf to allow restaurants to increase their occupancy to 50% starting September 21st and one may wonder if we could see a return to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Health Department, joined JET 24 Action News in studio to help answer these questions.