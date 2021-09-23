Newsmaker- Pam Niedhammer

Since 1993, over 188 million children worldwide have received a shoebox gift packed with school supplies, hygiene items and toys as part of the Samaritan’s Purse project: “Operation Christmas Child”

This year, volunteers from Northwestern PA are hoping to collect 42,000 shoeboxes toward an overall goal of reaching 9.7 million children.

Pam Neidhammer, media support with Operation Christmas Child, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this event.

To find out more about Samaritan’s Purse, you can click here for all the information.

If someone would like to select a gift that’s matched to a child’s specific age and gender, you can shop online by clicking here.