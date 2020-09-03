Newsmaker- Prianka Sinha, DO

NewsMaker
Posted: / Updated:

Today, millions of people remain unemployed due to the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses remain closed or are operating at a fraction of their pre-COVID capacity.

As students return to class or opt to continue their schooling online, one thing is clear, life is not the same as it was a few short months ago.

With the uncertainty comes the added stress for everyone.

Dr. Prianka Sinha, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Millcreek Community Hospital, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about the effects of this added stress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar