Newsmaker- Prianka Sinha, DO

Today, millions of people remain unemployed due to the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses remain closed or are operating at a fraction of their pre-COVID capacity.

As students return to class or opt to continue their schooling online, one thing is clear, life is not the same as it was a few short months ago.

With the uncertainty comes the added stress for everyone.

Dr. Prianka Sinha, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Millcreek Community Hospital, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about the effects of this added stress.