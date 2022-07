In a few short weeks, the Erie Humane Society will be rocking and rolling.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock & Rescue Charity Concert returns to the Erie Humane Society grounds.

Nicole Leone, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the event.

The 2022 Rock & Rescue Charity Concert will be held on Saturday, August 13 at the Erie Humane Society grounds.

For tickets, you can click here.