Newsmaker- Roland Kljunich

The chaos on Wall Street continues on Friday.

The problems began when amateur traders banded together in online chat forums like “Reddit” to boost the stock of struggling video game retailer GameStop, a company that Wall Street hedge funds were betting would fail.

When shares shot up by 17% percent, it cost hedge funds more than $5 billion.

Now, the New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into the activity.

Roland Kljunich, President of Roland Financial Wealth Management and author of the book “Magnetic Retirement,” joined JET 24 Action News to answer a few questions about this.