Newsmaker- Scott Barnes

As far back as 1939, the Times Old Newsies have set aside one day a year to give back to the community.

Normally close to 200 Old Newsies could be found on the streets on the first Friday in December, raising money to feed the less fortunate during the holidays. 2020 is anything bur normal. This year, in order to keep their members safe, the Old Newsies are staying home.

Thanks to their unique partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank, there’s a silver lining to this story.

Scott Barnes, President of the Times Old Newsies joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this year’s fund drive.