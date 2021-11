Since 1939, the Times Old Newsies have set aside a day a year to give back to the community.

On that day, you can find Old Newsies spread out across the area, raising money in an effort to feed the less fortunate during the holidays.

Scott Barnes, President of the Times Old Newsies, joined JET 24 Action News to talk about this year’s food drive.

