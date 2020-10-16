Newsmaker- Sen. Dan Laughlin

The November 3rd general election is fast approaching. Many voters have already mailed in their ballots, others are waiting to do so, and still others will head to the polls on Election Day.

One of the races that has garnered a lot of attention is the race for the Pennsylvania State Senate seat for the 49th District currently held by Republican State Senator Dan Laughlin.

Laughlin is seeking a second four-year term. He is challenged by Democratic candidate Julie Slomski.

State Senator Laughlin joined JET 24 Action News in studio to discuss his campaign