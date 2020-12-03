Newsmaker- Sister Nancy Fischer

In good times and bad, Roman Catholic nuns have dedicated themselves to educating the young, tending the sick, and ministering the needy.

They’ve spent their lives serving the community at places like the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, the Mercy Center for Women, St. Mary’s Nursing Home and St. Patrick’s Haven.

The sisters are typically separate from the Catholic Diocese of Erie.

They all take vows of poverty, so any money they earned in their lifetime went back to supporting charities the nuns served.

Years ago, they probably thought there would always be plenty of nuns to support the older nuns. As we know today, that is not the case.

Religious communities struggle to care for elderly members due to a lack of financial resources and personnel. COVID-19 has only increased these challenges.

Sister Nancy Fischer, the Director of the Offilce of Religious, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss this issue.