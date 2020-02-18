Newsmaker- Steve Jones

Here is a complete statement on the long awaited vision of affordable secondary education. To learn more, you can visit here

More than a decade ago, several PA professionals joined forces to try and find a way to bring low-cost, high-quality post-secondary education to smaller, rural communities. Senator Joseph Scarnati recognized their efforts, and in 2009, helped establish the Educational Consortium of the Upper Allegheny (ECUA). The goal of this project was to identify and connect with higher education partners that could provide classes using interactive video technology, so as not to pull students away from their communities.