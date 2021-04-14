Newsmaker- Steve Weiser

When it was announced that the Warnter Theater was finally undergo it’s long-awaited $25 million expansion and renovation project, the Erie Philharmonic knew it would have to find a new and “temporary” home.

At first, it seemed like an easy choice, the Erie Insurance Arena was located right across the street and there was plenty of seating, but then the pandemic hit, and what seemed a slam dunk had to be rethought.

Enter Edinboro University and WQLN, working in concert, the Phil was able to record their concerts where they have rehearsed for the last 15 years and then rebroadcast those concerts on WQLN.

Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss about the process, the final concert of the season, and when they’ll be able to return to the Warner Theater.