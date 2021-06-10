Newsmaker-Tammy Roche

Nearly everyone has been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those groups is our school children.

Once again, the YMCA of Greater Erie is providing nutritious meals to kids throughout the summer while they’re away from school.

Tammy Roche, Vice President of the YMCA of Greater Erie, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the “Y”s Erie Meals for Kids program.

Below are the locations for the BUNDLED Meals for Kids on the Food + Fun Bus. This is set for June 14- August 13, Mon- Fri.

Downtown Y 31 West 10th Street Monday, Wednesday, Friday- 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Eastside Family Y 2101 Nagle Road Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Girard Imperial Point 482 Shadybook Tuesday and Thursday – 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holy Rosary/ Mercy Center of the Arts 1039 East 27th Street Tuesday and Thursday – 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lake City Apartments 1055 Cherry Street, Lake City Tuesday and Thursday- 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.



Below are the locations for the Summer lunch, served 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 16th-August 13th, Monday-Friday.