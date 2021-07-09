Newsmaker- Tina Mengine

The mission of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority is to retain and help create jobs that increase the prosperity of the Erie region.

That mission will often call into play the acquisition, development, and redevelopment of real estate, like the ECRDA’s recent purchase of the former Erie Malleable Iron Plant and the corner of West 12th and Cherry Streets and the former Quin-T site at Each 16th and French Streets.

Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss these purchases and the other companies they’ve most recently helped through their loan program.