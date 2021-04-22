Newsmaker- Tyrone Dobson

As people celebrated Earth Day on Thursday, their efforts will go a long way toward raising awareness about the need to take care of the environment for future generations.

This weekend, more volunteers will be needed for the annual spring cleaning of Great Lakes’ beaches and shorelines.

The Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach program kicks off Saturday, April 24th and will look to volunteers from the eight states that border the Great Lakes.

Tyrone Dobson, Volunteer Manager with the Alliance for the Great Lakes, joined JET 24 Action News to discuss the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling.

To learn more about adopting a beach and volunteering, you can visit https://adopt.greatlakes.org/s/.