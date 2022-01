One year ago on January 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol building was under attack.

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump protesters had breached security, breaking through barriers, doors, and windows to get inside.

All of this was happening as Congress was certifying the results of the Electoral College vote, making Joe Biden the next President.

Among them was Congressman Mike Kelly, who joined JET 24 Action News on Thursday to discuss the memories of that chaotic day.