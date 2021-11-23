Newsmaker: Voices 4 Autism raising awareness and funding through special weekend event

Autism affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in America.

Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, covers a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

The challenge? There are many subcategories impacting each individual making for many distinct challenges.

Depending on where one lands on the spectrum, significant support may be needed.

Joining us on this segment of Newsmaker to talk about a special event in Erie this weekend to help raise awareness and funding is Scott Austalosh the Executive Director for Voices 4 Autism.

