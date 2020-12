As president elect Joe Biden awaits to take office, one of the issues he ran on was a massive overhaul of the country’s infrastructure. That pledge has excited advocates of a broader and faster rail service.

If Biden, a long-time champion for Amtrak, is successful in pushing for improvements in the country’s rail system, what might that mean for Erie?

Brian Pitzer, executive director of All Aboard Erie joins us on Action News to talk about the issue.