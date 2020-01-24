PI 365- Erie’s shipbuilding history

Erie is proud of its rich, maritime history. That’s the focus of a new exhibit at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center dedicated to Erie’s impact to the American shipbuilding industry.

JET 24 Action News’ Scott Bremner has that story in this week’s PI 365.

From now until the end of March, visitors to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center can head up to the second floor, for an exhibit dedicated to the impact ships built in Erie have had on the world.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the impact a lot of our culture has had and the story that it tells on Erie shipbuilding,” said Brian Gula of Presque Isle State Park. “Many ships throughout the years have been built right here in Erie and are still being built today.”

It’s not easy to include Erie’s full shipbuilding history in one display, but planners are using a number of mediums and exhibits to give visitors as full an experience as possible for a history that goes back to before the War of 1812. The goal is to have something for everyone, from long time residents to first-time visitors.

“This is a great way for us to kind of tell the story of a lot of different aspects of history, a very strong history of Presque Isle State Park and the Erie area.” Gula said.

Erie’s shipbuilding history runs from now until March 31th. It’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is no cost involved.