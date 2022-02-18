PI 100: Great Backyard Bird Count

This is one of the biggest weekends of the year if you are a fan of birdwatching.

Thousands will gather in spots around the country for the Audubon Society’s Great Backyard Bird Count, including one at Presque Isle State Park.

Given Presque Isle’s lush and natural beauty, it should come as no surprise that the park is a favorite spot for more than just human visitors.

Each season, dozens of bird species visit the park. Some are just passing through on migratory flights, others looking to call the park home for longer periods of time.

“It’s not true that all the birds are gone and migrated south. There are a lot of birds that like to stick around in the wintertime, not just birds but ducks and Great Blue Heron. Great Blue Heron don’t migrate, so you’ll be able find lots of birds at the Rotary Area, hopefully,” said Stacey Marendt.

Only a small group of watchers will be registered for the Audubon Society’s Great Backyard Bird County at the Rotary Pavilion, but other park visitors are welcome to visit Presque Isle this weekend to see what flying visitors the park will attract.

Registered or not, all visitors are welcome.

“Maybe if you are a novice birder or even an advanced birder, come on out. We’re going to try to look for all the different birds that come around that area. You can see quite a variety out at the Rotary,” Marendt said.

The Great Backyard Bird Count in Erie is set for Sunday, February 20th from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Registration is closed, but your invitation to visit the park, as always, is wide open.

For more information on future Presque Isle State Park events, click here.