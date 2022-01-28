Presque Isle 100: A closer look at ice fishing at the state park

We hear a lot of complaints about the recent cold snap in the region. However, not everyone feels that way.

Fans of winter sports, like ice fishing, like this weather just fine. The staff at Presque Isle State Park and the SONS of Lake Erie are teaming up to promote ice fishing in the area.

Presque Isle and surrounding ice formations have a unique relationship this time of year. That gives ice fisherman and women a chance for an experience far different than they would find on just the ice of Presque Isle Bay.

“We get varying ice formations with the ice dunes, the lagoons freeze over Presque Isle Bay. Folks take advantage of it in a lot of different ways,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

The difference don’t stop there. By visiting some of the other waters of Presque Isle, not only can anglers get a unique experience, but they can go after fish that might not otherwise see.

“Sometimes you do really good and catch a lot unique fish, perch, blue gill, walleye, all different species that some folks just enjoy catching, or utilize the dinner table as well,” Gula said.

Park staff and the SONS of Lake Erie are offering an introduction to ice fishing on February 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the park. Equipment and bait will be provided and you are asked to dress warmly.

You must register by February 3rd and you can click here to register.