PI 100: Impact of the 1980s at Presque Isle State Park

For many, the 1980s was a time of big hair and punk rock music. At Presque Isle State Park, the 80s also gave the park a construction project still impacting visitors to this day.

No doubt that the 1980s meant different things to different people. For visitors of Presque Isle, the decade is being remembered by one construction project still in popular use some 40 years later.

“The development and the creation of the multi-purpose trail and that still impacts us today. There was a need for that kind of recreation that was increasing in popularity,” said Brian Gula, DCNR Educator.

Championed by then-State lawmaker Karl Boyes, the versatile trail followed the roads around the park, separating combustion engine vehicles with all the other ways of getting around. It created a safe and comfortable experience of enjoying the park and getting some exercise, regardless of means.

“That really opened up accessibility for folks to take a walk, use a stroller, roller blade, skateboard, whatever you wanted to do,” Gula said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A virtual program on the history of the 1980s at Presque Isle State Park will be offered February 28th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and there is no cost.

You have to register by February 12th and you can do so by clicking here.