Since the 1920s, artists have used various mediums in an attempt to catch the true spirit of Presque Isle. Some have used canvas, some sculpture, and many others turn to film hoping to catch the full force of nature in a single image.

“You always see a lot of photographers out and about trying to get great photographs of local wildlife, great blue heron wading through the wetlands and turtles sunbasking on logs,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

Local artists from grades one through college can register for the Natural Impressions Student Art Competition that is returning after a COVID-19 break.

The question? Who best captures the spirit of the park through a work of art.

“Coming up here throughout the month of March would be time to register. We’re going to be doing our Natural Impressions Student Art competition. The theme this year is going to be the 100 years at Presque Isle, so that’s going to be the theme this year,” Gula said.

The deadline for registering for this year’s Natural Impressions Student Art Competition is April 1st.

Students in first grade through college can apply.

The theme is the 100 Years of Presque Isle and entrees will be taken in three categories.

Photography

Sculpture

Other media

To learn more about registering, you’re asked to send an e-mail to park staffer Brian Gula at bgula@pa.gov.