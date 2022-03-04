March is a transitional month between winter’s chill and warmer spring winds.

At Presque Isle State Park, programs are both in person and virtual, so there’s something to do all month regardless of Mother Nature.

In-person programs are starting to pick up in March at Presque Isle to coincide with what’s hoped to be warmer forecasts. The first is a nature walk set for March 12, weather permitting.

“Hopefully, we’ll be back on some of the trails in the back of the Peninsula to talk about some birding stuff, so it’s early morning. We hope to see some action, hibernation, things that are waking up about now, plants and animals. It should be fun,” said Alyssa Zimmer, Presque Isle State Park Staff Member.

Since you can’t always trust Mother Nature, virtual programs are also available from the comfort of home and staff members say they are a rewarding experience too.

“I want tell you that if you haven’t joined in one of our virtual programs, you’re really missing out. They’re free and you don’t have to go anywhere or drive anywhere to come to one of our virtual programs, but you get a little glimpses of what is going on at the park with these virtual programs,” said Stacey Marendt, Presque Isle State Park Staff Member.

