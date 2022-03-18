If there’s one thing to know for sure, nothing is for sure when it comes to Presque Isle State Park in March.

Maybe it’s cold or maybe it’s warm. Maybe it’s early spring wings, but it’s always something.

As part of its 100th anniversary of Presque Isle as a park, articles and photographs have been collected and showed some of the historical events of March.

“It’s always been a unique month for Presque Isle in the natural world and also getting the park ready for warmer months to come, which is the busy season from Memorial Day to Labor Day,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle Staff.

Some of the bigger advantages at the park happened in March as new equipment was brought in for the new season, whether it be in the handling of the park’s wildlife to how the sane is groomed. Those advances were all kept in the records of the park.

“So many cool things to look back at, those photographs, and see those changes in those historical time capsules if you want to see kind of where we were and where we’re going and what we’re doing now,” Gula said.

Among the stranger March events, the year the park was overrun by beavers. Then there was the year the waterfowl unexpectedly migrated weeks early to the park.