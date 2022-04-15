Many Presque Isle Education programs are offered through schools which can even include field trips to the park.

What bout kids who don’t go to school, but are taught at home?

That’s why programs are offered twice a year to home school students. The strategy is simple… convince families that conversation should begin as soon as possible.

“We like to start them young so they can become young stewards of the environment, get them away while they’re young and hopefully they’ll carry on as they grow older through their schooling,” said John Laskos, Park Officer.

Park staff look for subjects that are relevant to the times yet skill interesting to the students. This year, they landed on one of the hottest topics going that impacts not only waters in the Great Lakes, but natural settings around the country and the world. They discussed Microplastic pollution.

“We’re going to take a look at some of the microplastics pollution that’s found on Lake Erie as well as all over the Great Lakes we’re going to teach our home school kids about the micro plastic pollution that can be found on the beaches.” Laskos said.

The Spring Home Schooling Day on Microplastic Pollution is set for May 18, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Families are asked to meet at Beach 1. There’s a $5 fee payable at registration, which is asked for by May 13th.

To register, click here.