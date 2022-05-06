It’s been a time of celebration for Presque Isle State Park as the park celebrates 100 years. While the party is almost over, the work never ends.

“When I sit out on that beach and you don’t think of the work that goes in behind it, a lot of work goes in behind that beach you’re sitting on to watch that sunset,” said Brian Gula, DCNR Education Specialist.

The last hurrah for the 100th year are two displays at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. One is a student art display with winners from a competition with a 100 years of history at Presque Isle theme.

“It’s also really cool to see the student art and the theme that they had to work with and kind of see their representation of and how on a canvas how they represent what 100 years of Presque Isle means to them,” Gula said.

That ties in with another gallery, highlighting old photos from days gone by, dating back to the 1920s.

“Everything we do is for the park. Visit and everything was done for the park visitor. When you go through and see all the old pictures you see the engineering side and then you see a couple dressed in a suit and tie in the 1920s. They’re sitting on a piece of driftwood on the beach,” Gula said.

This walk down memory lane is on display until May 27, 2022 and that’s when the park looks toward the next 100 years. The display is on the second floor of the TREC.