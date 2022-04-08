We have lost many traditions over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s even true at Presque Isle State Park where a number of celebrations and events have been put on hold.

One of the most important traditions to the health of Presque Isle State Park had been missing over the last two years. That’s hundreds of volunteers spending a day getting trash off the park before the crowds of summer come calling for a new summer season.

“We haven’t had the annual spring cleanup in the past two years due to COVID. Now, we’re having the annual Spring Clean Up where people can come out in person,” said Stacey Marendt, Presque Isle State Park.

Park staff will be providing all the gloves and bags you’ll need and will even assign volunteers to the beaches and trails that need the most help. You just provide the elbow grease. Make no mistake, spring cleanups have been overwhelmingly successful in the past.

“Every year, when we have been doing the clean up, we’ve been getting at least two dump truck loads of trash that’s cleaned up off of the beaches and any tires or anything off, we recycle that,” Marendt said.

The Spring Cleanup is set for Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. to noon. You have to register at the Rotary Pavilion for assignment. The S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie is providing lunch.

Any questions should be emailed to Stacey Marendt at smarendt@pa.gov.