The big crowds will soon be returning to Presque Isle State Park, renewing excitement and reminders for everyone to stay safe.

With that comes renewed requests to use caution when navigating the large numbers of visitors.

“We wanted to remind people that one of our biggest problems is maintaining the 25 speed limit. We have walkers, we have families, we need people to follow that speed limit,” said Jill Flanagan, Presque Isle State Park.

While the park is designed to separate drivers from walkers, some crossover is inevitable, making help from drivers essential to safety. That’s for both human and environmental concerns.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“People cannot drive out on the beach here, it is protected areas. We do spend a lot of money on sand replenishment. Every time people drive along the beaches, it creates a lot of environmental impact and financial impact when we have to replace all of that,” Flanagan said.

Let’s review the park’s safety tips for spring.