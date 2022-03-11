It might be a little early yet for hiking Presque Isle State Park trails, but a variety of virtual programs is helping to bridge the gap by making the park available through your computer.

Park staff will still welcome those who don’t let the conditions get in the way.

“There’s been a lot of water and snow melt and a lot of the trails are still very wet. You’re still welcome to come out and enjoy them, just wear the appropriate footwear and be weary of the weather,” said John Laskos, Presque Isle State Park.

The virtual programs run the gambit from the popular Snowy Owl to the other plant and animal life that brings the park to life all year-round.

You are asked to register for the computer presentations a day in advance to get the proper passwords.

“To register for any of these virtual programs, visit the park website, the DCNR website. You will be sent a link to view the program either by Microsoft Teams or by Zoom on the day before the program,” Laskos said..

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

A partial list of upcoming programs includes the Green Cleaning on March 19. The Spring Equinox on March 20, the Hidden History of the Presque Isle Station on March 21 and the Botany of Presque Isle on March 25.

Click here to register for any of these upcoming events.