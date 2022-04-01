Presque Isle State Park is a unique and natural habitat but it takes a combination of natural forces to create that identity.

You have the motion of bodies of water like Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay coupled with moving sand over a relatively small area. It is the focus of a virtual wildlife Wednesday.

“Presque Isle is definitely one of those places that is very unique to PA and the United States because it’s just that shifting sand spit that constantly moving with the natural forces of Lake Erie,” said Brian Gula, Presque Isle State Park.

That combination of natural forces not only shapes the peninsula and surrounding waterways. It also shapes the natural habitats that, in turn, dictates what animals and plants can call Presque Isle home.

“It really concentrates a diversity and a lot of variety of different species of wildlife, plants and animals on a small area. That’s what really makes it so special,” Gula said.

The next virtual wildlife Wednesday is set for Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The event is set to run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

There is no fee to sign up.

You’re asked to register by April 4, 2022 to get your login.

To learn more, contact TREC at 1-814-833-7424.