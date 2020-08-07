Day at the Beach- 100th Anniversary of Presque Isle State Park

Many of us are already looking forward to 2021, mostly to put the current year behind us.

The staff at Presque Isle State Park are looking forward to 2021 for a completely different reason. It’s the park’s 100th anniversary.

It’s been a long and ever changing history at Presque Isle State Park since 1921, as mother nature relentlessly works to reshape the peninsula. Staff at Presque Isle State Park have begun to gather evidence of the history of the park and are looking for any help you can give, particularly photographs from times gone by.

“Any historical photograph that, whether its recreation on the beach or an old building, pictures of wildlife you know in the 30s, 40s, any construction.” said Brian Gula.

The goal is to have a presentation for the 100 year anniversary next year that will give families here a chance to tell their story to visitors stopping by.

“Hopefully in 2021, we’d like to use them as part of an exhibit to tell the story of folks who have grown up with Presque Isle and give them an opportunity to share their history of the peninsula to the folks who are traveling through.” Gula said.

The 100 year history of Presque Isle will be displayed sometime in 2021. Any park photographs over the past 100 years will be considered.

It’s best to scan the pictures to preserve the originals. You can then send them to Brian Gula at his email address, bgula@pa.gov.