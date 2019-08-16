Day at the Beach- Boat safety for Erie’s Tall Ships Festival

The excitement is building for next week’s Tall Ships Festival, and some boaters are hoping to see the Tall Ships up close on the water.

Members of the Coast Guard said it’s important to understand the rules in this time of heightened security concerns.

Next week, Presque Isle Bay will be going back in time, to a time of Tall Ships. People are fascinated with the vessels that bring a sense of wonder to the onlookers, while preserving Erie’s nautical heritage.

Coast Guard members will be looking to preserve not only the past, but the future security of all those involved, starting with the majestic parade of sails Thursday at 4 p.m., and they’ll have a lot of help.

If heading to the Tall Ships, remember boats must stay 100 yards away from the Tall Ships during the parade on August 22. Once the Tall Ships are docked, boats must stay 25 yards away. There are no wake zones, so please keep to low speeds.