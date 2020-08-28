Day at the Beach- Effects of algae blooms on your pet

The good news is that the bacteria in the lake’s annual algae blooms is not posing big threats to humans so far this year. The same may not be true if you like to take your pet into the water.

It’s a doggone shame that bacteria from algae blooms can impact your pet more quickly than you. The blooms usually show up like slick coating on the water, brown or green or black.

That bacteria can make your dog sick even if you can’t see the blooms. That’s why weekly testing is done, and this year, signs will stay up in areas that have any high readings.

“We want to make sure that information is posted, so everyone can make an informed decision as to whether they want to allow their dog in the water or not. So, we just wanted to show you the new signage so you know what it was.” said Holly Best, Assistant Park Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Algae bloom bacteria doesn’t mean you should fear your dog playing in the water, but it is important to pay attention to the park signs. Because just like you, algae love the warmth of the summer sun.

“Once we get into the height of the season where it’s warm and the water’s persistently warm, those algae materials are able to grow and the bacteria grows within them. If they reach a certain level and blooms, then they can become toxic at that time.” Best said.

Once your done has been in the water, look for signs of lethargy and vomiting. Worse case scenarios could lead to a coma. If you suspect that your pet has been near algae blooms, rinse them off with fresh water and consult your vet.